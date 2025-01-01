Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath praised Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, stating that the currently underway five-match Test series between the two countries would have been 'one-sided' without him.

It must be mentioned that Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far with 30 scalps to his name from four matches at an average of 12.83 with three five-wicket hauls to his name.

Bumrah has been a key player for India in five Tests, always stepping up when the team needed a wicket. Recently, Glenn McGrath praised his big impact on the series, saying that without him, the series would have been one-sided.

"He has been a massive part of the Indian team and without him, the series might have been more one-sided and what he does is special. Terrific young guy who has found a way to adapt. Absolutely incredible how he powers into bowl the last few steps,” McGrath was quoted as saying by PTI.

He compared Bumrah’s hyperextension of the arm with his, lauding his impeccable control on the ball.

"Got a little bit of hyperextension which I used to have as well. He is coping with it and has incredible control both ways, guess they are managing him well. I am a massive fan of Jasprit," he added.