India B win inaugural Deaf T20 Champions Trophy as World Cup race heats up

India B emerged champions of the inaugural IDCA T20 Champions Trophy for Deaf 2026, defeating India D by 32 runs in the final at Bharat Nagar Cricket Ground in Delhi's Ashok Vihar on May 29.

Organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) with support from the BCCI and recognition from the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), the week-long tournament brought together hearing-impaired cricketers from across the country.

Batting first, India B posted 139 all out in their allotted 20 overs. India D mounted a spirited chase but finished on 107/8, falling short by 32 runs despite a determined effort.

Beyond the competition, the tournament carried added significance as a selection platform for the Indian Deaf team that will represent the country at the Deaf-ICC Men's ODI World Cup in the UAE in October 2026.

Kuldeep Singh of India B was named Player of the Match in the final. Sudarsun E of India C secured the Best Batsman of the Series award, while Virender Singh of India B was named Best Bowler of the Series. Suhail Ahmed of India D was adjudged Player of the Series.

IDCA president Sumit Jain described the championship as "not just a tournament, it is a movement" that celebrates the "spirit, resilience, and talent" of hearing-impaired athletes.

"We are proud to host this championship in Delhi, bringing together talented players who represent the true strength of inclusivity in sports," Jain said.

He added that each edition would strengthen the association's commitment to providing "opportunities, recognition, and visibility" for hearing-impaired athletes, enabling them to pursue their passion with "pride, confidence, and determination".