India vs Bangladesh white-ball series rescheduled for September 2026

Bangladesh cricket fans can look forward to a marquee clash next year, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirming on Friday that India will tour the country for a six-match white-ball series in August–September 2026.

The tour, which was postponed earlier, has now been formally rescheduled. “The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled,” BCB cricket operations in charge Shahriar Nafees told Cricbuzz.

India is set to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28. The three match ODI series will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, followed by three T20 Internationals on September 9, 12 and 13, before the visitor's head back home. The BCB said venues for the matches will be announced closer to the series.

The India tour forms a major part of Bangladesh’s busy 2026 home international calendar, which features several top teams across formats. “The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home,” the BCB said, adding that venue details will be shared in due course.

Bangladesh’s home season will begin in March with Pakistan’s arrival for a three match ODI series, scheduled between March 12 and 16. New Zealand will then tour in April and May for a white-ball assignment that includes three ODIs starting April 17 and three T20Is from April 27 to May 2.

Pakistan is set to return later for a two match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship, with the Tests scheduled from May 8 to 12 and May 16 to 20.

Australia will also feature in Bangladesh’s packed calendar, touring in June for a white-ball series that begins with three ODIs from June 5, followed by a three match T20I series between June 15 and 20.

After hosting India, Bangladesh will face the West Indies in a two match Test series, also part of the World Test Championship. A three-day warm-up match will be held from October 22 to 24, with the Tests scheduled from October 28 to November 1 and November 5 to 9.

Adding to the busy season, the Sri Lanka A team will tour Bangladesh in May 2026 for two four-day matches and three one-day games, underlining what promises to be a year packed with high-quality international cricket for fans in the country.