India and Maharashtra all-rounder Kedar Jadhav declared his retirement from all forms of cricket on June 3, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning nearly a decade and a half. The 39-year-old cricketer, whose last appearance for the national team dates back four years, bid farewell to the sport via a poignant post on the social media platform X.

Expressing gratitude to his fans and supporters, Jadhav wrote, "Thank you all for your love and support throughout my career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket."

Jadhav's journey in international cricket commenced in November 2014, when he donned the national colors for the first time during a one-day international clash against South Asian rival Sri Lanka. Over the years, the Maharashtra-born cricketer showcased his prowess in 73 one-day matches, accumulating 1,389 runs at an impressive average of 42.09, including two centuries and six fifties. Additionally, he represented India in nine T20 internationals, amassing 122 runs in six innings.

Although currently leading the Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League, which recently commenced in Pune on June 2, Jadhav's retirement announcement did not specify whether it encompasses his participation in this ongoing engagement.

Among his many memorable performances, Jadhav's zenith arrived during the Pune ODI against England in January 2017. In a remarkable display of batting prowess, he crafted a scintillating 76-ball 120, comprising 12 fours and four sixes, steering India to a thrilling three-wicket victory in a high-scoring encounter. His partnership with Virat Kohli (122) yielded 200 runs from just 147 balls for the fifth wicket, rescuing India from a precarious position of 63/4, while chasing a daunting target of 351 runs.

In addition to his batting exploits, Jadhav honed his off-spin skills, emerging as a valuable asset with the ball, claiming 27 ODI wickets with his distinctive slingy action.

During his tenure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jadhav showcased his talent for various franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals), the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.