The Indian cricket team secured a resounding six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first match of the three-game series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on January 11. The Men in Blue showcased their prowess, led by captain Rohit Sharma, who orchestrated a masterful game plan resulting in an early lead in the series.

The crowd at Mohali witnessed an exhilarating performance as India chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, sealing the win with a commanding display of skill and precision. The partnership between Shivam Dube, who notched up an impressive fifty, and Jitesh Sharma's valuable 35, played a pivotal role in steering the team towards triumph.