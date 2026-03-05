India beat England in thriller to set up T20 World Cup final clash with New Zealand

The Men in Blue held their nerve to defeat England cricket team by seven runs and book a place in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The thrilling encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium saw India ride on a stunning knock from Sanju Samson before surviving a fierce English fightback to seal their spot in the title clash.

Batting first, India produced a commanding batting display to pile up a massive 253/7, one of the highest totals of the tournament.

The innings was anchored by Samson, whose explosive 89 runs set the tone for India’s dominance. His aggressive stroke play and ability to find the boundary regularly kept the English bowlers under relentless pressure, allowing India to post a daunting total.

Chasing the steep target, England launched an aggressive response and kept the contest alive deep into the game with a series of attacking partnerships. However, India’s bowlers managed to hold their composure in the closing overs, restricting the English charge just enough to secure a narrow yet decisive seven-run victory.

The win sends India into the final of the tournament, where they will face New Zealand national cricket team in what promises to be a blockbuster summit clash.

The dramatic semi-final in Mumbai showcased the intensity and unpredictability of T20 cricket, with both teams delivering a spectacle of power-hitting and high drama. For India, the victory not only highlighted their batting depth but also their ability to withstand pressure in crucial knockout encounters.

With momentum firmly on their side, India will now turn their focus to the final as they aim to lift the coveted ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy and cap off a remarkable campaign.