India secured a commanding 44-run victory over New Zealand in their final group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, finishing atop Group A and setting up a semifinal clash against Australia. Meanwhile, New Zealand will face Group B toppers South Africa in the last four in Lahore.

Varun Chakravarthy delivered a match-winning spell, claiming five wickets, as India successfully defended their 250-run total. New Zealand's chase was anchored by skipper Kane Williamson, who top-scored with 81 runs, but fell short as his team was bowled out before reaching the target.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwi bowlers made early inroads, reducing India to 30/3 within seven overs, dismissing Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (2), and Virat Kohli (11) cheaply. However, Shreyas Iyer (79 off 98) and Axar Patel (42) staged a crucial recovery, helping India post a competitive total of 250. Matt Henry starred for New Zealand with a five-wicket haul, while spectacular fielding efforts from Williamson and Glenn Phillips added to India’s struggles.

Historically, India has struggled against New Zealand in global tournaments, with the Kiwis having won 10 out of 15 encounters. With a strong track record in the subcontinent, New Zealand had earlier defeated Pakistan and South Africa in the Tri-Series, making them a formidable opponent in the semifinals.

India has been playing its matches in Dubai due to the BCCI’s refusal to send the team to the host nation, Pakistan.