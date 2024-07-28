India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20I via the DLS method and sealed a victory in the series 2-0.

After the match was suspended due to rain, India still managed to achieve the DLS revised target of 78 runs in 6.3 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal sealed the deal with a score of 30 in 15 balls.

After captain Suryakumar Yadav had chosen to bowl first, the Indian squad had restricted the Sri Lankan cricketers to 161/9. Ravi Bishnoi did his bit by claiming three wickets.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera stood as the top scorer with his innings of 53.

Earlier, a 45-minute delay was caused to the start following showers of rain.

Sri Lanka's first 15 overs saw them reach 130/2 but the next 5 overs were a disaster, with a collapse of 31/7. The hosts were off to a steady start with Pathum Nissanka picking up where he left off in the series opener.

Meanwhile, Nissanka couldn’t perform his best but Kusal Perera scored a fifty. The departure of Kamindu Mendis triggered a dramatic collapse as Sri Lanka lost their stance over the field.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 26 from his 3 overs.

The final match of the series will be held on July 30.