In a gripping contest at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, India triumphed over Zimbabwe by 23 runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

The Indian innings, led by skipper Shubman Gill’s stellar half-century, set a challenging target of 182/4. Gill's composed knock, complemented by impactful cameos from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, laid a solid foundation after India won the toss and elected to bat first.

Chasing 183, Zimbabwe’s batting lineup struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Washington Sundar emerged as the standout performer, clinching three crucial wickets and restricting the hosts to 159/6. Sundar’s exceptional spell not only curtailed Zimbabwe’s scoring rate but also ensured key breakthroughs at critical junctures.

Despite resilient efforts from the Zimbabwean batsmen, the Indian bowlers maintained their grip on the match, never allowing the opposition to build any significant partnerships. Sundar received able support from the rest of the bowling unit, which collectively kept the pressure on Zimbabwe throughout their innings.