Team India on February 15 added another feather to their cap as they became No-1 across all formats after defeating Australia in the first test of the Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.

For the first time, the Indian team reached the top in all three formats at the same time. Earlier in 2014, the South African team was in first place in all three formats at the same time.

However, India will still need to beat Australia in the next Test in New Delhi to keep their hold on the top spot and increase their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June in England.

India's players also improved their rankings as Ravichandran climbed to the second spot in the Test bowler rankings, 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and a return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

It is worth mentioning that India won by an inning and 132 runs in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur on February 11.

India achieved this feat within three days after splendid performances from Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja (5/47, 2/34, and 70) Axar Patel (84,1/06), and R Ashwin who picked his 31st 5-wicket haul in Test cricket.

With this win, India now has a 1-0 lead in the current edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On February 11, the visitors had a tough fight as they were bundled out for 91 in 32.3 overs. Australian confidence would have taken a huge blow after the crushing defeat in Nagpur.

After India had taken a massive lead in the first innings, R Ashwin struck in his first over which was the second over of the Australian innings, to dismiss Usman Khawaja. From here India did not have to wait long for their next breakthrough as Ravindra Jadeja continued his dream come back with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

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