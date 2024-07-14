India Champions secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2024 final at Edgbaston on July 13. The Yuvraj Singh-led side demonstrated their prowess throughout the tournament, culminating in a nail-biting finish against their arch-rivals.

Pakistan Champions, batting first, posted a competitive 156 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Kamran Akmal (24) and Maqsood (21) provided a strong start, but it was Shoaib Malik's crucial 41 off 23 balls that anchored the innings. Late contributions from Sohail Tanvir (19* off 9) helped Pakistan reach a respectable total. India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Anureet Singh's three-wicket haul, effectively contained Pakistan's batsmen.

Chasing 157, India Champions lost Robin Uthappa (10) and Suresh Raina (4) early. However, Ambati Rayudu's explosive 50 off 30 balls set the foundation for the chase. A solid partnership between Rayudu and Gurkeerat Singh Maan (34) kept India on track. Yusuf Pathan's quick-fire 30 off 16 balls maintained the momentum before captain Yuvraj Singh (15*) and Irfan Pathan (5*) guided India to victory, reaching 159 for 5 in 19.1 overs.

For Pakistan, Aamer Yamin was the standout bowler with figures of 2/29, supported by Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan who claimed a wicket each.

The victory not only showcased India's dominance in the tournament but also provided fans with an electrifying conclusion to the World Championship of Legends 2024.