India added another medal to its impressive collection at the 2023 Asian Games, as the nation's archery team secured a silver in the Recurve Men's Team event, going head-to-head against the Republic of Korea in a thrilling competition.

The Indian archery squad's stellar performance has added to the nation's growing medal tally at the 2023 Asian Games.

With this latest achievement, India's medal tally now stands at a remarkable 90 medals, consisting of 21 Gold, 33 Silver, and 36 Bronze medals. The Indian contingent continues to impress on the international stage, solidifying its position as a sporting powerhouse in the Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, the Indian archery team had yet another reason to celebrate as the Recurve Women’s team secured a Bronze medal by defeating Vietnam with a score of 6-2. The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur delivered a stellar performance.

The Indian women took a commanding 4-2 lead in the Women’s Recurve Team Bronze Medal match against Vietnam after winning the third set 57-50, ultimately securing the third-place finish on the podium.

Meanwhile, in the world of cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma successfully chased down a 97-run target with ease. Their performance led India to secure a spot in the final of the Men’s Cricket Tournament after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-finals.