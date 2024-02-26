England's hopes of keeping their 5-match Test series alive against India were dashed after a 5-wicket loss in the fourth match in Ranchi. With this loss, England, led by Ben Stokes, conceded the Test series as India took an unassailable lead of 3-1.

Known as the final frontier for Bazball, India proved a tough Test for the Brendon McCullum-led side, which faced heavy criticism for their batting approach in the series. India, by winning their 17th consecutive Test series at home, extended their world record for the most consecutive series wins in the red-ball format.

The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in 2012, under Alastair Cook's captaincy. Since that 2-1 loss, India has been unbeaten at home, not even drawing a single Test series following the 2012 defeat against England.

India's performance in the ongoing series had initially been disappointing, with a loss in the first match in Hyderabad and the absence of several key players in subsequent games. However, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team demonstrated resilience by securing victories in three consecutive matches in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi.

The critical toss in Ranchi went in favour of England, who chose to bat first on a challenging pitch. England, bolstered by Joe Root's impressive century, posted a total of 353 runs in their first innings. In response, India managed 307 runs in their first innings.

Jaiswal made a commendable contribution with 73 runs, but the spotlight was on Jurel, who scored a hard-fought 90. Jurel's strategic partnerships with Kuldeep and Akash Deep were instrumental in reducing England's lead.

Shoaib Bashir emerged as a key player for England, securing his first-ever five-wicket haul, despite conceding 119 runs in 44 overs. On Day 3, India showed an aggressive game, dismissing the visiting team for a mere 145 runs.

Ashwin showcased an exceptional spin bowling performance, achieving his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests, equalling Kumble's record of the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. In the final innings, though Rohit scored a half-century, India lost wickets rapidly, giving England a chance to bounce back.

Nonetheless, Jurel and Shubman Gill managed to calm the situation, forming an unbroken 72-run partnership to secure victory for India. The hosts successfully chased the 192-run target in 60.5 overs, winning the match by five wickets on Day 4.