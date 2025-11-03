India clinch historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, crush South Africa by 52 runs in electrifying final

The wait is over—India are the new queens of world cricket. In a commanding display of skill, composure, and collective brilliance, the Women in Blue lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2.



Put in to bat after a delayed toss due to rain, India posted a formidable 298/7 in 50 overs, marking the second-highest total ever in a Women’s World Cup final. Young opener Shafali Verma’s blazing 87 off 78 balls and Deepti Sharma’s composed unbeaten 58 anchored India’s innings after a brisk start by the top order. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a late flourish, smashing 34 off 24 balls to push India close to the 300-run mark.

Despite a few hiccups in the middle order, India’s batting unit maintained momentum through calculated aggression. Smriti Mandhana (45), Jemimah Rodrigues (24), and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) all provided brief but vital contributions before falling prey to South Africa’s disciplined attack, led by Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk.

Chasing 299, South Africa started strongly with openers Laura Wolvaardt (101) and Tazmin Brits (23) stitching a 68-run stand. However, a moment of brilliance from Amanjot Kaur, whose direct hit sent Brits packing, turned the tide. Thereafter, Deepti Sharma produced one of the greatest spells in World Cup final history—a five-wicket haul that dismantled South Africa’s middle order and sealed India’s triumph.

Deepti’s precision and variations saw her remove key batters including Wolvaardt, Tryon, and de Klerk. Shafali Verma too turned golden with the ball, claiming two crucial wickets including that of former skipper Sune Luus (25) and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (4). South Africa were eventually bundled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, falling well short despite Wolvaardt’s valiant century.

For India, the victory was not just about numbers—it was an emotional crescendo for a team that had been knocking on the door of greatness for years. From heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 to glory in 2025, this triumph marked the dawn of a new era in Indian women’s cricket.

The stands erupted in chants of Vande Mataram as tears of joy rolled down faces both on and off the field. Even Indian men’s skipper Rohit Sharma, seen in the stands, couldn’t hold back his emotions as the women’s team brought home the silverware that had eluded his own side earlier.

Having already defeated Australia in the semi-finals, India carried their red-hot form into the final, remaining unbeaten at the Navi Mumbai venue throughout the tournament. Their triumph also avenged the group-stage defeat to South Africa in Vizag, completing a full-circle moment of redemption.

With this victory, India now lead their head-to-head record against South Africa in ODIs with 21 wins in 35 matches—a testament to their growing dominance.

The DY Patil Stadium will forever be remembered for the night when the Women in Blue conquered the world.