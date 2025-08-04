India clinch Oval thriller by 6 runs, level series 2-2 in epic Test finale

In a pulsating finish to the five-match Test series, Team India pulled off a memorable 6-run victory over England in the 5th and final Test, levelling the series 2-2 and delivering one of the most gripping conclusions in recent Test cricket history.

The match was a rollercoaster from start to finish. India posted 224 runs in their first innings, falling short of a big total, only for England to respond with 247, a slender lead. But it was the second innings where India came alive, putting up 396 on the board, a brilliant century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118) and a fiery half-century from Washington Sundar (53).

Set a daunting target of 374, England launched a fierce chase in BazzBall style. Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) gave the hosts real hope with well-crafted centuries. However, India clawed back late on Day 5. One of the most emotional moments came when Chris Woakes, nursing a fractured elbow, bravely walked out to bat as England's last hope. His sheer commitment to the team's cause earned a rousing ovation from the Oval crowd and even applause from India’s captain, Shubman Gill, in a rare display of sporting respect.

In the end, England were bowled out for 367 — falling short by just six runs.

Bowling Stars Step Up

India's young pace unit delivered when it mattered most. Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer, claiming a sensational five-wicket haul in England’s second innings, breaking the back of their chase and applying pressure in the final session. Prasidh Krishna provided excellent support with four crucial wickets, including key dismissals of Ben Duckett and Joe Root. Their collective effort ensured India snatched a historic win despite a relentless fightback from the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj on the Match-Turning Moment

“I was just thinking that I should bowl in the right areas. To be honest, I didn't think that I would take the (Brook) catch and step on the rope. It was a match-changing moment. Yes, I always believed in myself that I will do it for the team.”

— Mohammed Siraj, on delivering in the pressure moments.

Speaking after India’s thrilling win, captain Shubman Gill reflected on the hard-fought series and his personal growth:

"Both teams brought their A-game throughout the series. Really happy we ended on the right side today. With bowlers like Siraj and Prasidh making the ball talk, captaincy becomes easier. We stayed confident under pressure and wanted England to feel it too. Siraj is a captain’s dream — every spell was full of heart. Going into Day 5 with no clear winner shows how hard both teams fought. Personally, it feels rewarding — I had set a goal to finish as the top batter and I’m glad I achieved that. This series taught me: we never give up."



This win not only levelled the series but also highlighted the depth and resilience of India's red-ball squad. After trailing 1-2 in the series, young captain Shubman Gill's side staged a spirited comeback, showing remarkable composure and tactical maturity. With senior players like Bumrah unavailable , the performance of rising stars like Jaiswal, Sundar, Siraj, and Prasidh signalled a promising transition phase for Indian Test cricket. The 2-2 result was a fitting conclusion to a closely fought, high-quality series between two elite teams.

Shubman Gill didn’t just lead with tactics and calm decision-making, he led with the bat too. Gill finished as the highest run-getter, 754 runs at an average of 75.4, with 4 centuries in his name in the series, breaking multiple records along the way and proving his maturity as a captain in just his debut full Test series as skippe.

A drawn series in England is never an easy feat, but India’s Oval triumph will be remembered as a classic, not just for the thrilling finish, but for the self-belief and team spirit that defined it. Chris Woakes’ courage to walk out injured and Shubman Gill’s gesture of sportsmanship summed up the heart and soul of Test cricket: respect, resilience, and passion.