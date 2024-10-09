India registered their biggest T20I win defeating Bangladesh in the second match which was held in Delhi's the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Indian squad secured the three-match series with a 2-0 lead on October 9.

It must be mentioned that Nitish Kumar Reddy's heroics helped India register the win.

The team delivered brilliantly with a score of 221, later restricting Bangladesh out for a 135 for 86-run win.



Also Read: India eye series win against Bangladesh in second T20I in Delhi

Interestingly, all-rounder Riyan Parag was given a no-ball for a bizarre throw during the 11th over of the innings.

However, on the last ball of the over, Parag dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz with Bangladesh at 80/5 after 11 overs.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh secured a half-century helping India set their target.

On the other hand, India's top order was rattled by Bangladesh's pace attack which was led by Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed, all of whom delivered sharp deliveries.