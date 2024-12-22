India clinch Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup, defeat Bangladesh by 41 runs
India's U19 women's cricket team secured the inaugural Women's T20 Asia Cup title, beating Bangladesh by 41 runs in Kuala Lumpur. G Trisha's fifty and the Indian spinners' prowess were key to the victory.
India emerged champions in the inaugural Women’s T20 U19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on December 22, after the team marked a 41-run win against Bangladesh.
Opener G Trisha scored a brilliant fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters.
On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.
The biggest partnership in Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad — a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.
India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.
Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44 for two in the seventh over.
However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.
Brief scores: India: 117/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4/32) beat Bangladesh: 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Ayushi Shukla 3/17, Sonam Yadav 2/13, Parunika Sisodia 2/12).
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