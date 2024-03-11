India emerged victorious at the Nepal International Pickleball Tournament held in Kathmandu, clinching an impressive tally of five gold medals. The triumph showcased the prowess of Indian players on the global stage, with Rohit Patil and Kavya leading the charge in multiple categories.

Pickleball, a sport blending elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, witnessed Indian athletes dominating various events with finesse and determination. Rohit Patil and Kavya stole the spotlight, securing gold medals in the men's and women's open categories, respectively, displaying exceptional prowess and sportsmanship.

The open women's doubles category witnessed a stellar performance from the dynamic duo of Sakshi Baviskar and Kavya, as their seamless teamwork propelled them to the top podium finish, adding another gold to India's tally.

Further bolstering India's medal haul, Rohit and Kavya joined forces in the open mixed doubles category, exhibiting flawless coordination to clinch yet another gold medal. In the open women's singles, Kavya showcased her individual brilliance, claiming the top spot with remarkable skill and determination.

Although settling for a silver medal in the open men's doubles event, the duo of Rohit and Bhupendra Pol displayed commendable performance, underscoring India's competitive spirit and talent in the sport.

Additionally, Arpana Chaudhary's outstanding performance in the women's singles 3.5 category earned her a well-deserved gold medal, highlighting India's depth of talent across various skill levels. Teaming up with Priscila Pradhan, Arpana secured a silver medal in the women's doubles 3.5 category, further emphasizing the country's prowess in doubles play.

In the mixed doubles 3.5 category, India added another silver to its medal haul, courtesy of Arpana and Rohit Patil's impressive display of skill and teamwork.