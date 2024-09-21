India has edged closer to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Bangladesh with a win in Chennai.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill together delivered a special partnership with both cricketers scoring hundreds as Bangladesh were given a target of 515 runs to chase after India scored 287 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the second innings.

Gill remained unbeaten on 119 and Pant scored 109 as India remained on top of proceedings in Chennai heading into Day 4.

Bangladesh scored 158 runs for the loss of 4 wickets as skipper Najimul Shanto led the charge with a fine fifty.

Shadman Islam (35) and Zakir Hasan (33) gave Bangladesh the perfect start in terms of the run chase with a 62-run opening game.

Ashwin dismissed Shadman, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim, leaving Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan with a big job ahead of them. The game came to an end due to bad light as Bangladesh had 158 for 4 on the board, needing 357 runs to win.