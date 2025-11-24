India crumble to 201 as South Africa take control with 314-run lead in Guwahati on Day 3

On a historic first Test match day in Guwahati, South Africa tightened their grip on the contest, ending Day 3 at 26/0 in their second innings and stretching their overall lead to a commanding 314 runs at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on November 24. India had earlier folded for 201 in reply to South Africa’s 489, leaving the hosts under serious pressure going into the final two days.

After South Africa were bowled out for a mammoth 489, India’s batters weren’t able to capitalize and were put under constant pressure by the visitors’ bowling attack. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 58, there was little resistance at the top. The middle order fell away quickly, and it was only in the lower order that India found some fight, Washington Sundar’s 48 and Kuldeep Yadav’s 19 helped drag the score past 200.

Kuldeep also ended up facing 134 deliveries, the most by any Indian batter in the innings, reflecting both his grit and the struggles of the recognized batters.

Kuldeep, who had earlier led India’s bowling effort with four wickets, spoke candidly about the surface. He drew a clear comparison between this Guwahati pitch and the one used in the previous Test in Kolkata.

“Kolkata was different. This was a flat road,” he said. “When you get good wickets for batting, you just have to find ways to come back. Yesterday we bowled with great control, but one long partnership pushed us back.”

He said the bowlers simply had to adapt.

“There wasn’t much help not even for the pacers. That’s Test cricket. You learn from these situations. I’m sure the next Test will have a better wicket for bowlers. No complaints.”

By stumps, Aiden Markram (12*) and Ryan Rickelton (13*) handled the brief evening session calmly, stretching South Africa’s hold on this landmark Test for Guwahati. With a tall fourth innings chase now ahead, India will need something special on Day 4 to stay in the contest.