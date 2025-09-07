India crush South Korea 4-1 to lift Hockey Asia Cup 2025

The Indian men’s hockey team delivered a commanding performance to defeat defending champions South Korea 4-1 in the final and lift the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup on Sunday, September 7. The victory not only marked India’s fourth Asia Cup title but also secured them a direct berth at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.





India struck early when Sukhjeet Singh netted in the very first minute, setting the tone for the final. Dilpreet Singh extended the lead with goals in the 28th and 45th minutes, completing a fine brace. Amit Rohidas sealed the triumph with a strike in the 50th minute. South Korea, who had won the title three years ago, managed a consolation goal through Dain Son in the 51st minute.





This triumph ended India’s eight-year wait for the Asia Cup crown, with their last victory coming in 2017.