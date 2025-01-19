In a momentous achievement, Team India claimed the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title, defeating Nepal with a resounding score of 54-36 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The electrifying final saw India’s men’s and women’s teams triumph over Nepal, with the women’s team delivering an emphatic 78-40 victory earlier in the evening.

Led by captain Pratik Waikar and star performer Ramji Kashyap, the Indian team dominated the event from start to finish. The men’s team showcased exceptional skill and strategy, particularly in defense and their signature sky dives, setting a new benchmark in the sport.

The finals were graced by a host of prominent dignitaries, including former Lok Sabha Speaker Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Supreme Court Judge Shri Pankaj Mithal, and Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, among others. Their presence underscored the growing global recognition of Kho Kho as it progresses from a traditional Indian sport to a potential Olympic discipline.

Match Highlights:

The match began with India taking an early lead, with Ramji Kashyap’s sky dive securing a crucial touch on Nepal's Suraj Pujara. Supported by Suyash Gargate, India amassed an impressive 26-0 lead in the first turn. Although Nepal put up a spirited fight in the second turn, they were unable to achieve a Dream Run, with India maintaining a 26-18 advantage at halftime.

In the third turn, India’s momentum soared as Pratik Waikar and Ramji Kashyap executed brilliant dives, extending the lead to 54-18. Despite Nepal's determined efforts in the final turn, India’s defense, led by Sachin Bhargo (nicknamed "Chingari"), Mehul, and Suman Barman, sealed a historic victory.

India’s Road to Glory:

Team India demonstrated unmatched prowess throughout the tournament, starting with dominant group-stage wins against Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan. In the knockout stages, they eliminated Bangladesh in the quarterfinals and overcame a formidable South African team in the semifinals.

Match Awards:

Best Attacker: Suyash Gargate (India)

Best Defender: Rohit Burma (Nepal)

Best Player: Mehul (India)

This monumental victory cements India’s legacy in Kho Kho, showcasing its transformation from a traditional sport into a global spectacle. With this triumph, India sets the stage for Kho Kho’s inclusion on the world’s biggest athletic platforms.