India dominate arch-rivals Pakistan to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup, enters Super 8

In a contest that rarely needs extra narrative, India and Pakistan once again delivered high drama, but in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, it was India who scripted the dominant chapter. Riding on a blistering 77 from Ishan Kishan and a ruthless collective bowling display, India outclassed Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Group A encounter, tightening their grip at the top of the table and extending their unbeaten run to three matches.

India posted a commanding 175/7 before bundling out Pakistan for 114 in just 18 overs, registering the highest team total ever recorded in an India-Pakistan clash at an ICC T20 World Cup.

With three wins in three matches, India sit comfortably atop Group A. Pakistan slipped to third place with two wins from three games, while the USA occupy second position with two victories from four outings.

Asked to bat first, India were jolted early when Abhishek Sharma fell for a four-ball duck, removed by Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha in the opening over. The early breakthrough briefly electrified the Colombo crowd — but it proved to be Pakistan’s last moment of sustained control.

Unfazed by the early loss, Kishan launched into a fearless assault alongside Tilak Varma. The pair targeted Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed during the powerplay, racing India to 52/1 after six overs and seizing momentum decisively.

Kishan’s fifty came off just 27 balls, the third-fastest half-century in India-Pakistan T20I contests. His 77 off 40 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes, now stands as the third-highest individual score in India-Pakistan T20I history — behind only the iconic unbeaten knocks of Virat Kohli (78* and 82*) and Mohammad Rizwan’s 79*.

The 87-run stand between Kishan and Tilak was finally broken by Saim Ayub in the ninth over, but by then India were firmly in command at 88/2.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak steadied the innings further, taking India past 100 in 11.1 overs and to 125/2 by the 14th. Just when a late flourish seemed imminent, Ayub struck twice in the 15th over — dismissing Tilak Varma (25) and removing Hardik Pandya for a golden duck in successive deliveries.

Suryakumar added a valuable 32 off 29 balls before falling in the 19th over. But India finished strongly, with Shaheen Afridi conceding 16 runs in the final over as the total swelled to 175/7 — a psychological as much as numerical blow in a rivalry defined by pressure.

Saim Ayub emerged as Pakistan’s best bowler with 3/25, while Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi and Salman Agha chipped in with a wicket apiece.

If India’s batting laid the foundation, their bowling demolished any hope of a Pakistan chase.

Defending 176, India struck instantly. Hardik Pandya removed Sahibzada Farhan for a four-ball duck, and Jasprit Bumrah followed with two quick blows, dismissing Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha. Pakistan were gasping at 13/3 inside two overs — a nightmare start in a high-stakes encounter.

Babar Azam never found rhythm and was dismissed for 5 by Axar Patel, leaving Pakistan tottering at 34/4. Usman Khan mounted a brief counterattack with a fluent 44 off 34 balls, combining with Shadab Khan for a 39-run partnership that momentarily steadied the innings.

Axar broke the stand when Ishan Kishan completed a sharp stumping to remove Usman at 73/5, triggering a familiar collapse. Mohammed Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf departed in quick succession. Varun Chakravarthy and Tilak Varma joined the wicket column, while Abrar Ahmed was trapped lbw for a golden duck.

Though Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark, they never truly threatened the target. Hardik Pandya returned to clean up the tail as Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs.

Axar Patel (2/29) led a disciplined bowling unit, ably supported by Hardik Pandya (2/16), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), each claiming two wickets in a display that underlined India’s depth and balance.