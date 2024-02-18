The Indian cricket team clinched a historic victory against England in the 3rd Test match, triumphing by a staggering margin of 434 runs. With this triumph, India now leads the series 2-1, edging closer to clinching the series title.

The fourth day of the Test match witnessed a relentless Indian onslaught, as they piled on the pressure, leaving the visitors struggling to keep up. Despite England's early breakthroughs on Day 2, India refused to relent, forging crucial partnerships to amass a formidable total of 445 runs in their first innings.

Debutant Dhruv Jurel showcased his potential alongside seasoned campaigner Ravichandran Ashwin, frustrating the English bowlers and guiding India past the 400-run mark. While England's Ben Duckett showcased brilliance with an unbeaten century, it wasn't enough to counter India's commanding performance.

From the outset, India faced early setbacks, losing three quick wickets after opting to bat. However, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion, steering the hosts towards a substantial total with exemplary centuries. Despite England's valiant efforts, the missed opportunity of dismissing Rohit Sharma proved pivotal, allowing India to consolidate their position and set the stage for a monumental victory.

England's hopes were dashed as India's bowlers unleashed a relentless barrage, dismantling their batting lineup with precision. The Indian team's stellar performance in all facets of the game left the visitors reeling, unable to withstand the onslaught.