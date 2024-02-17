India asserted their dominance on Day 3 of the #INDvsENG 3rd Test, as England crumbled under pressure, being bowled out for 319 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, in Rajkot today. Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's bowling attack, claiming a notable 4 wickets for 84 runs.

The morning session saw India taking firm control, with England losing their last eight wickets for a mere 112 runs. Despite a commendable effort from Ben Duckett, who notched up an impressive 153 runs, the English batting lineup struggled to maintain stability. Duckett's valiant innings included his second 150-plus score in Tests, providing a temporary respite amidst the onslaught from the Indian bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav proved instrumental for India, breaking crucial partnerships and dismissing key English batsmen, including the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. England's hopes rested momentarily on the shoulders of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes, as they guided the team to Lunch with the score at 290/5, still trailing by 155 runs.

India's performance with the ball was complemented by their strategic prowess, with Rohit Sharma's men showcasing a remarkable display reminiscent of 'Bazball,' maintaining control over the game's tempo.

Despite the favorable batting conditions, the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin due to injury posed a challenge for the Indian team. With Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test, India found themselves in a precarious situation, facing the prospect of playing the next three days with only 10 men.

While a substitute player will be permitted to field in Ashwin's absence, India's batting and bowling lineup will be reduced to 10 players. However, the Indian team remains undeterred, aiming to capitalize on the morning session's momentum.