Pakistan's innings in the highly awaited ICC Men's World Cup match ended at 191 runs. The Pakistani team has been bowled out for 191 runs for 42.4 overs at the match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match, which saw India dominate for most parts, witnessed Pakistan collapse from 155 runs for 2 wickets to 191 runs all out. The pressure induced by bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Jaspreet Bumrah helped India contain arch rivals Pakistan under the 200 run mark.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was the top scorer with 50 runs, while Mohammad Rizwan managed to score 49 for his team.

Ravindra Jadeja wrapped up the innings with the final wicket in the form of Haris Rauf. Pakistan's collapse became imminent when initially they stood at 155 runs for two wickets, and then lost five wickets for the next 16 runs. Kuldeep Yadav played a prominent role in this as he took the wickets of Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed in the same over. Bumrah, on his part, claimed the crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

For now, India has a target of 192 runs. India's batting line up has a task ahead to maintain their record against Pakistan in the 50 over World Cup format.