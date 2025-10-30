India eye redemption as seven-time champions Australia await in World Cup semi-final

India is set to face archrivals Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 - a much-anticipated contest between two of cricket’s strongest sides. The match, set to be played in front of a packed home crowd in Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, carries high stakes and emotional weight for both teams.

India’s campaign has been a story of recovery and determination. After a shaky start in the group stages, which included a loss to Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side fought back with spirited performances to secure a semi-final berth. Opener Smriti Mandhana has led the batting charts with her consistency, while the bowling unit — featuring Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Pooja Vastrakar — has found rhythm at the right time. The team’s ability to regroup under pressure has revived hopes of a historic title run on home soil.

The contest also revives memories of the 2017 World Cup semi-final in Derby, where India scripted one of its most famous victories. Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 171 off 115 balls powered India to a stunning 36-run win over the defending champions. It remains one of the greatest innings ever played in World Cup history and a defining moment in India’s rise on the global stage. Although India went on to lose the final to England, that campaign changed the landscape of the women’s game in the country.

Eight years on, the dynamics have evolved. Australia, the seven-time champions, enter the semi-final unbeaten and brimming with confidence. Their depth and experience make them the toughest, but India’s home advantage and hunger for redemption could tilt the balance.

As anticipation builds, fans expect nothing short of a classic a battle of skill, composure, and nerves that will decide who takes one step closer to the World Cup crown.