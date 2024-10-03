The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 officially commences today in the United Arab Emirates, featuring an exciting lineup of teams battling for cricketing glory. India, under the dynamic leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to secure their first title in this prestigious tournament, beginning their journey on October 4 against New Zealand.

This year's tournament sees a shift from its original host, Bangladesh, due to a political crisis in the country. Despite the changes, the competition maintains its format, with ten teams split into two groups: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies. A total of 23 matches will unfold over 18 days, culminating in the final on October 20.

India is regarded as one of the favorites, alongside heavyweights Australia and England. As the team prepares for their first match, cricket fans are eager to see how the squad performs, particularly with the momentum built from recent international outings.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the action of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on various sports channels and streaming platforms. Stay tuned to experience the thrills and excitement of women's cricket at its best!

India’s Fixtures in the Tournament:

October 4: India vs. New Zealand

October 6: India vs. Sri Lanka

October 8: India vs. Pakistan

October 11: India vs. Australia

Also Read: Meghalaya tops Group A in women's T20 tournament