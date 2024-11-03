The top spot in the World Test Championship standings slipped away from India’s grasp as they fell to second place following a disheartening home series defeat to New Zealand, in Mumbai, on November 3.

In the third and final Test match, India lost to New Zealand by 25 runs resutling in a 0-3 whitewash, their first in a home Test series since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000.

This defeat marked the first time India have been swept 0-3 in in a home series.

It was India's fifth loss in the ongoing WTC cycle, resulting in a significant drop in their points percentage (PCT) from 62.82 to 58.33. As a result, India now sits in second place behind reigning champions Australia, who have reclaimed the top spot with a PCT of 62.50.

India are now schedule to fly Down Under to play the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has gained more significance now as both teams will be vying for the top two spots.

India were considered favourites to win a majority of their remaining matches in their quest for a third consecutive WTC final appearance. However, to qualify for the final without depending on external results, they now must win four of their remaining five games -- a challenging task in Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, are in a better position as they need to win four of their remaining seven Tests.

New Zealand’s historic series sweep in India has also bolstered their WTC final aspirations. They have climbed to the fourth spot with a PCT of 54.55, while Sri Lanka occupy third place with a PCT of 55.56.

South Africa, currently fifth with a PCT of 54.17, also remain in contention for a top-two finish and a place in the next year’s one-off Test at Lord’s.