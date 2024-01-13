In a nail-biting encounter at Al Rayyan, Qatar, on January 13, the Indian football team faced a formidable challenge against Australia in their opening group match of the AFC Asian Cup. Despite a resolute defense, India eventually succumbed to a 0-2 defeat, with Jackson Irvine (50th minute) and Jordan Bros (73rd) securing the victory for the Australian side in the Group B clash.

The 2015 champions, Australia, dominated the match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, showcasing their prowess, but struggled to breach India's stubborn defense. The breakthrough came in the 50th minute when goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu failed to secure a high cross from Martin Boyle, allowing Irvine to capitalize and score from close range.

Jordan Bros, coming on as a substitute, made an immediate impact, doubling Australia's lead in the 73rd minute by converting Riley McGree's low cross at the far post. While Australia dominated on the field, the majority of the noise in the stadium came from India's passionate fans among the crowd of 36,253.

The high-pitched cheers echoed around the stadium as India showcased increasing defensive clearances under mounting pressure. Despite rare attacking opportunities, such as a flying header from Sunil Chhetri in the first half that narrowly missed the mark, the Indian side struggled to break through Australia's defense.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who recovered well from a first-half mis-kick, couldn't prevent Irvine's clinical finish in the 50th minute, ultimately setting Australia on the path to victory. In an interesting historical note, the match marked the first time in the history of the Asian Cup that a female referee, Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita, officiated a game.