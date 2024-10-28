The Indian wrestling team wrapped up the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2024 in Tirana, Albania, with an impressive haul of nine medals: one gold, one silver, and seven bronze. The event took place from October 21 to 27.

Chirag delivered a standout performance for India, clinching the sole gold medal in the men’s 57 kg category. He became the third Indian wrestler to achieve this feat, following in the footsteps of Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat, who won gold in the same category in 2022, and Reetika Hooda, who took gold in women’s 76 kg last year while competing under United World Wrestling due to sanctions on the Wrestling Federation of India during the protests.

Anji contributed to the medal tally with silver in the women's 59 kg category, while Monika continued her successful streak, adding to her collection with a bronze in women’s 68 kg, having previously secured bronze in women’s 65 kg at last year’s championships. Sujeet, who previously won a bronze at the U20 World Championships, added another bronze for India in men’s 70 kg freestyle. Vicky made history by becoming the first Indian to earn a medal in the heavyweight category at the U23 World Championships, securing bronze in men’s 97 kg.

The championships featured competitions in ten weight categories for both men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. A total of 664 wrestlers competed, with India entering one participant per category. Last year, the Indian contingent achieved nine medals, including one gold, two silver, and six bronze at the U23 World Championships.