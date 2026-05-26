India hammer Maldives 11-0 to open SAFF Women’s Championship campaign

Record five-time champions India began their SAFF Women's Championship 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion with an 11-0 win over the Maldives in their Group B opener at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 25.

Aveka Singh starred with four goals, while Priyangka Naorem and Karishma scored braces as India completely dominated the contest from start to finish against a Maldives side ranked 167th in the FIFA women’s rankings. India, ranked 69th, rarely allowed their opponents any meaningful possession throughout the match.

Priyangka Naorem opened the scoring in the 11th minute after returning to the national side following recovery from an ACL injury. She added her second six minutes later after finishing a well-worked move inside the box.

Pyari Xaxa made it 3-0 in the 28th minute with a long-range effort that slipped past the Maldives goalkeeper before Aveka Singh added another from a free-kick. India captain Dangmei Grace struck before half-time to give the hosts a 5-0 lead at the break.

India continued their attacking display in the second half, adding six more goals. Karishma netted twice, Sangita Basfore also got on the scoresheet, while Aveka Singh completed her four-goal haul and finished with six goal contributions, including two assists.

India had an early goal ruled out for offside inside the opening five minutes, but the setback made little difference as the hosts overwhelmed the Maldives with relentless attacking football.

The victory gives India a strong start in Group B ahead of a key clash against reigning champions Bangladesh women's national football team on Sunday.