India hold nerve to secure historic draw in fourth test against England at Old Trafford

In a match that swung wildly across five days, Team India produced a spectacular display of grit and character to salvage a draw against England on Day 5 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Spearheaded by unbeaten centuries from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*), India closed the final day at a resilient 425/4, batting out an exhausting 143 overs in one of their most spirited defensive efforts in recent memory.

India began the final day trailing by over 300 runs, facing near-certain defeat. However, a composed knock from skipper Shubman Gill (123) set the tone for the comeback. Gill, already in red-hot form, notched his fourth century of the series, creating history as the first Indian to score four Test tons in a single series on English soil. His 417-ball partnership with opener KL Rahul (90) was crucial in frustrating the English bowlers and blunting their momentum.

Once Rahul departed, it was the turn of Jadeja and Sundar to anchor the innings. The duo stood tall for over two sessions, ensuring that England’s hopes of a late victory slipped away with every passing over. Their calculated yet resolute approach underlined the strength of India’s lower-middle order and the team’s refusal to cave under pressure.

The outcome leaves the five-match series tantalizingly poised at 2-1 in England’s favor, with one Test remaining. While the hosts were denied a win, India walk away with renewed confidence and proof of their depth and tenacity.