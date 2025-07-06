India level series in historic fashion with record-breaking victory against England at Edgbaston

Team India roared back into contention in the five-match Test series against England with a historic and commanding 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston, leveling the series 1-1 after an initial setback in Leeds.

After suffering a five-wicket loss in the opening Test at Headingley, Shubman Gill’s men responded emphatically. With unrelenting precision and intensity, India dismantled Ben Stokes’ England side in the fourth innings, bowling them out for just 271 runs in 68.1 overs while defending a colossal target of 608.

Play on the final day was delayed due to morning showers, with England resuming their innings at 72 for 3, still needing an improbable 536 runs with seven wickets in hand. Once action resumed, India’s bowlers maintained tight lines and aggressive intent, taking wickets at regular intervals to wrap up a monumental win.

This victory not only revived India’s campaign in the series but also etched multiple milestones in the annals of Indian Test cricket.

India claimed their maiden victory at Edgbaston in what was their ninth attempt since 1967. Prior to this, India had lost seven and drawn one Test at the venue.



India became the first Asian team to secure a Test win at Edgbaston, ending the drought in the 19th Asian team appearance at the ground. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have failed to win in their combined 10 previous appearances.

The 336-run margin of victory is now India’s largest in terms of runs on English soil, eclipsing the previous best of 279 runs under Kapil Dev’s captaincy in 1986.

The victory also stands as India’s biggest-ever overseas Test win, surpassing their 318-run triumph against the West Indies at North Sound in 2019.

With this win, Shubman Gill became the 25th Indian captain to register a Test victory. India has now had 37 different captains in Test cricket history.

India successfully defended a fourth-innings target of over 600 for the first time in their Test history. This was only the second instance of India setting a 600-plus target in Tests.

Fast bowler Akash Deep produced a career-defining spell, returning match figures of 10 for 187 (41.1-4-187-10)—the best ever by an Indian bowler in England. He broke Chetan Sharma’s 1986 record of 10 for 188 at the same venue.

Second Indian to claim a 10 wicket haul in England

He joined elite company by becoming only the second Indian, after Chetan Sharma, to take a 10-wicket haul in a single Test in England.

Six wicket feat in a single innings

Akash Deep also became the sixth Indian bowler to take six or more wickets in a single innings in England. He now shares this feat with Ishant Sharma, Amar Singh, Chetan Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Gill’s record breaking batting display

Skipper Shubman Gill amassed 430 runs across both innings—setting the record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a single Test match. He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary 344-run effort (124 & 220) against the West Indies in 1971 at Port of Spain.