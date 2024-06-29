India lift T20 World Cup after 17 years, trash South Africa in thrilling final
The highlight of the match came as Hardik Pandya's crucial breakthrough dismissed the formidable Heinrich Klaasen, whose explosive batting had kept South Africa in contention.
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India lift T20 World Cup after 17 years, trash South Africa in thrilling final
In a nail-biting finale at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India emerged victorious against South Africa, securing their title with a commanding performance. The match, held at a packed stadium, saw intense action from both sides, captivating cricket fans worldwide.
The highlight of the match came as Hardik Pandya's crucial breakthrough dismissed the formidable Heinrich Klaasen, whose explosive batting had kept South Africa in contention. Klaasen, in a breathtaking display of power hitting, had earlier smashed several boundaries and sixes.
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