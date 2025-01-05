As India lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years, a frustrated Jasprit Bumrah who missed out on bowling on the "spiciest wicket of the series," emphasised that sometimes a player has to respect his body.

Laid low by a back spasm, Bumrah could not bowl on day three when India needed to defend a small 162-run target on a tricky wicket. However, he claimed the title of "player of the series".

India tasted a six-wicket defeat to Australia on day three of the fifth and final Test, in Sydney on January 5.

Australian chased down the 162-run target in 27 overs with Travis Head (34 not out) and Beau Webster (39 not out) taking the team home.

India lost the five-match series 1-3. Their only win on the tour came in the first Test in Perth.

Australia needed just 27 overs to overhaul the target and claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years as they took advantage of Bumrah's absence.

The Indian fast bowler was the standout performer in the series, picking up 32 wickets at a ridiculous average of 13.02. Bumrah said that he felt some discomfort just after Lunch on Day 2 of the Sydney Test and had to stop bowling and get things checked. It was reported that Bumrah had a back spasm, and the pacer did not bowl a single ball since.

"Little frustrating, sometimes you have to respect your body, you can't fight your body. So they're a little disappointing at the end that, you know, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket in the series, but yeah, that's the way it is. Sometimes you have to accept what it is and, you know, move forward," Jasprit Bumrah said after the conclusion of the series.