In a historic achievement, India has clinched the gold medal in the equestrian team dressage event at the ongoing Asian Games, marking the nation's first-ever gold in this discipline at the Asian Games in 41 years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to facebook to congratulate the team and said that their skill, teamwork, and dedication have brought immense honor to India.

He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our Equestrian Dressage Team - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, and Divyakriit Singh - on their historic Gold at the #AsianGames.

Your skill, teamwork, and dedication have brought immense honor to India."

The victory on September 26, 2023, represents a significant milestone for India in the world of equestrian sports. The Indian team, comprised of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla, displayed exceptional skill and teamwork to secure the coveted gold medal.