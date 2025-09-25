India march into Asia Cup 2025 final with 41-run win over Bangladesh

India continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025, storming into the final with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Four clash in Dubai on Thursday. The result also knocked defending champions Sri Lanka out of the tournament, setting up a title showdown where India will face either Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Abhishek Sharma’s bat did all the talking as he tore into the Bangladesh attack with a blistering 75 off 37 balls hitting 5 sixes in his explosive innings. Opening with Shubman Gill, he gave India a flying start, adding 77 runs in just 6.2 overs. His half-century came off only 25 deliveries, packed with clean hits over the field, before he fell trying to go big once more.

Gill 29 (19) looked solid but fell at the wrong time, and the middle order couldn’t build on the momentum. Hardik Pandya steadied things with a crucial 38 off 29 balls, ensuring India finished on 168/6. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain (2/27) bowled with discipline, while Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin kept things tight in the death overs.

The chase never really took off as Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove Tanzid Hasan, and from there Bangladesh struggled to keep up with the asking rate. Saif Hassan fought a lone battle with a fighting 69 off 51 balls, but apart from Parvez Hossain Emon (21), no other batter reached double digits.

Kuldeep Yadav spun through the middle overs with 3/18, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) and Axar Patel chipped in. India was sloppy in the field with four dropped catches, but it made little difference as Bangladesh folded for 127 in 19.3 overs.

Abhishek’s fireworks at the top and the bowlers’ combined effort sealed a convincing win, keeping India’s momentum intact ahead of the final. With this result, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash turns into a virtual semifinal to decide India’s opponent for the trophy.