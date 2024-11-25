Pacer Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian squad smashed records at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 25, leading the team to a historic 295-run victory, defeating Australia.

As India marked its largest-ever Test win on Australian soil, the Kangaroos were bowled out for 238.

The Australians were handed their first-ever defeat at the venue with a 295-run win in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following a 534-run target, India bowled Australia out and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The win ensured India's spot back to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage points after Perth win.

The victory is India's biggest-ever, surpassing their previous record of 222 runs, set back in 1978 in Sydney when Australia fielded a weakened side amidst the mass exodus for the Kerry Packer World Series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's brilliant centuries in the second innings, coupled with eight wickets across the match demolished Australia.



This isn't just a win; it's India's largest Test victory by runs on foreign soil. Only once before has a team won by a bigger margin after being dismissed for 150 or fewer in the first innings-West Indies, against Australia in Bridgetown, 1991.