The Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, according to a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Instead, India may ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold its matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai, the source added.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March 2025.

India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained relations between the two countries. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held from December 2012 to January 2013 in India. Since then, the teams have only faced each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed that India play all its matches in one city, with Lahore being suggested as the venue. However, a BCCI source said India may not send its team to Pakistan.

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A BCCI source told ANI, "India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. We will tell the ICC to hold our matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla mentioned in May that the Indian team's participation would depend on the central government's approval.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "In the case of the Champions Trophy, we will do whatever the government will tell us to do. We send our team only when the government permits us. So, we will go according to their decision."

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A similar scenario occurred during last year's Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan. The PCB adopted a hybrid model, hosting all of India's matches, including those against Pakistan, in Sri Lanka. The tournament final, won by India, took place in Colombo.

Although Pakistan had hinted at the possibility of a hybrid approach for their participation in the ODI World Cup in India last year, it was never considered. Pakistan, the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, last won the tournament in 2017, defeating India.