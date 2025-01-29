Hockey India has announced a 24-member squad for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, set to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25. The Indian women's team will compete against England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, playing each team twice. Their campaign opens against England on February 15.

Midfielder Salima Tete has been named captain, with forward Navneet Kaur as vice-captain. The squad features goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Defenders include Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri. The midfield unit consists of Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Manisha Chauhan, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, and Sharmila Devi. The forward line includes Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya.

The standby list includes goalkeeper Banwari Solanki, defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Singh, along with forwards Sakshi Rana, Annu, and Sonam. As per FIH regulations, teams with more than four matches in a Pro League stage can modify their squad after the first four games, but only with players from the pre-approved standby list.

Sonam could earn her senior international debut after an impressive performance in the Women's Hero Hockey India League, where she finished as the second-highest scorer.

Commenting on the squad selection, chief coach Harendra Singh expressed confidence in the team’s balance of experience and young talent. "This team brings a good blend of experienced players and exciting young talent, which will be crucial as we face top-level competition in the tournament. Our focus has been on building a balanced squad, with strong options in every position," he said.