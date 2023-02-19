Riding on Ravindra Jadega's performance, the India team on February 19, bowled out Australia for 113 runs played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

So far, Jadeja has bagged seven wickets and 7/42 is his best bowling figure in an inning. His previous best was 7/48 vs England in December 2016 in Chennai.

With this now India needs 115 to win the Delhi Test.

Presently, the Indian team has chased the target of 115 runs and the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul is at the crease. Both batting carefully would like to take Team India closer to the target.

Previously, Australia won the toss and scored 263 runs in the first innings as Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb played fine half-centuries. However, for India, Shami took four wickets and Ashwin-Jadeja took three wickets each.

Later, in response, India scored 262 runs despite a poor start.

Akshar Patel scored a brilliant half-century and shared a century partnership with Ashwin while Virat Kohli also scored 44 runs.

In the bowling department, Nathan Lyon took five wickets for Australia. Later while batting in the second innings, the Australian team was reduced to just 113 runs.

Jadeja took seven and Ashwin took three wickets in the second innings and Australia's Travis Head scored the highest 43 runs for his team.

Apart from him, only Marnus Labuschagne (35) could touch the double figure.

Also read: R Ashwin becomes fifth Indian cricketer to achieve double of 700 wickets and 5000 runs in first-class cricket