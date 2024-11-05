India has officially entered the race to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics, submitting a formal Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, expressed the country’s ambitions to bring the world’s largest sporting event to Indian soil.

This move follows a recent wave of success and commitment to sports development in India. Just last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s determination to host the Games during his address in New York, sharing that all efforts are being made to secure the bid for 2036.

Earlier, PM Modi also spoke to para-athletes in Delhi, emphasising the government’s athlete-centred approach and commitment to bolstering India’s sports culture and global sports presence.

India’s sporting achievements have surged in recent years. In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, India brought home six medals, including five bronze and one silver. At the 2023 Asian Games and Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time, finishing with 107 and 111 medals respectively.

In 2022, India earned 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, adding to a growing list of accomplishments across major competitions.