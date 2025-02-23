Team India continued their winning momentum in the Champions Trophy with a commanding six-wicket triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The victory, sealed with 7.3 overs to spare, all but guarantees India's place in the tournament’s semifinals, while Pakistan faces a precarious exit after suffering consecutive defeats.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 241 in 49.4 overs, struggling to build momentum in a stop-start innings. Saud Shakeel stood out with a 62-run knock off 76 deliveries, while Mohammad Rizwan labored to 46 off 77 balls. Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah added 38, but India's disciplined bowling attack ensured Pakistan never gained full control.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, dismantling Pakistan’s middle order, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) made crucial breakthroughs, including dismissing captain Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

In response, India’s top order came out with intent, as Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) and Shubman Gill (46 off 52) took on Pakistan's pace attack, dispatching Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah for early boundaries.

The chase was anchored by Virat Kohli, who delivered a masterclass with an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, showcasing his trademark composure under pressure. Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) provided solid support, guiding India to 244/4 in 42.3 overs.

Pakistan’s bowlers, including Abrar Ahmed (1/28), struggled to contain India’s batters, as the Men in Blue cruised to victory with ease.

With this win, India remains unbeaten in the tournament, securing their second successive victory, while Pakistan faces the brink of elimination, having failed to secure a single win in their group-stage matches.