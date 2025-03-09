In a gripping final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India edged past New Zealand by four wickets to secure their third Champions Trophy title.

A composed chase, led by captain Rohit Sharma (76) and Shreyas Iyer (48), paved the way for India's triumph, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ensuring a dramatic finish in the penultimate over.

Set a target of 252, India reached the mark in 49 overs, courtesy of a solid foundation by the top order and a composed finishing touch by Jadeja, who struck the winning boundary through fine leg.

Earlier, India's spin attack played a crucial role in restricting New Zealand to 251/7 after Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat.



Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) led the charge, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami chipped in with one wicket each. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53) anchored the innings, but the Blackcaps fell short of a challenging total.

With this victory, India adds another ICC trophy to its cabinet, reaffirming its dominance on the global stage.