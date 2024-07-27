India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on July 27, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with Assam's Riyan Parag earning a 3-wicket haul.

After being sent to bat first, India posted their highest T20I score in Sri Lanka of 213/7 in their allotted 20 overs with captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the deal with a brilliant half-century, becoming 'man of the match'.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag managed to get the prized scalp of Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka for a duck off the last ball. With 56 runs needed off 24 balls, captain Suryakumar Yadav surprisingly threw the ball towards Riyan Parag who did not disappoint and gave away just five runs in the over along with a run out and the prized scalp Kamindu Mendis (12 off 8).

From there on, there was no coming back for Sri Lanka as they kept on losing wickets and were bundled out for 170.

Indian openers Shubman Gill (34 off 16) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 21) elevated the squad to a great start adding 74 runs for the first wicket off 36 balls.

However, Sri Lanka made a comeback by dismissing Gill and Jaiswal off consecutive balls, who fell prey to Dilshan Madushanka and Wanindu Hasaranga respectively.

After two quick strikes, captain Suryakumar Yadav continued the onslaught, registering his second fastest half century off just 22 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with figures of 4/40 in four overs.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 170 in 19.2 overs with Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with his sensational innings of 79 (48).

For India, Riya Parag was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/5 in 1.2 overs while Arshdeep Singh (2/24, 3 overs), Axar Patel (2/38) picked two wickets each.

Sri Lanka got their chase off to a terrific start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 84 runs for the first wicket off 52 balls. Arshdeep put the beaks on their innings by getting rid of Mendis for 45 (27) in the ninth over.