

India defeated Sri Lanka on January 15 by 317 runs in the third ODI to clinch the ODI series 3-0 against the Asian Champions. The ODI win came after the Hardik Pandya-led young Indian team defeated the Sri Lankans in the T20 series 2-1 earlier this year.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (4/32) then blew away the Sri Lankan top-order as India skittled out the visitors for 73 in 22 overs.

Kohli remained not out on 166 off 110 balls, while Gill struck 116 off 97 deliveries.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, opener Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42) put on 95 runs in 15.2 overs, before Kohli struck his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket to consolidate the Indian innings.

India's win against Sri Lanka by 317 runs is the biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket.

This broke the previous record for the largest victory by runs in ODIs, which was held by New Zealand with a 290 run win against Ireland in 2008.