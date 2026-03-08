India retains T20 World Cup crown: Crush Kiwis by 96 runs to win historic third title

India delivered a commanding performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium to retain their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs. The victory marks India’s third T20 World Cup crown, making them the first team to achieve this historic milestone. In front of a record-breaking crowd, the Men in Blue dominated with both bat and ball, securing back-to-back global trophies and reinforcing their status at the top of T20 cricket.

Sent into bat, India posted a record 255 for 5, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start, taking the score to 92 without loss in the first six overs. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 52 off 21 balls set the tone before he fell in the eighth over.

Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a majestic 89 off 46 balls, including eight sixes, marking his third consecutive half-century in the tournament. Ishan Kishan kept the scoring rate high with a quick 54 off 25 balls. A brief mid-innings wobble saw James Neesham take three wickets in a single over, but Shivam Dube smashed an unbeaten 26 off eight balls, including 24 in the final over, taking India past the 250 mark.

Chasing 256, New Zealand never recovered. Axar Patel gave the first breakthrough when he sent Finn Allen back to the pavilion. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, removing Rachin Ravindra with his very first delivery and finishing with 4 wickets for 15 runs. Axar Patel claimed three key wickets for 27 runs, while Varun Chakaravarthy also picked up a crucial wicket. Tim Seifert offered some resistance with 52 off 26 balls, but his dismissal to Chakaravarthy signaled the beginning of the end. Late contributions from captain Mitchell Santner (43) and Lockie Ferguson (6) only delayed the inevitable. India wrapped up the innings in the 19th over, bowling New Zealand out for 159.

The emphatic 96-run victory secured India a historic third T20 World Cup title, making them the first team to achieve this feat. The Ahmedabad crowd celebrated a night of record-setting cricket, witnessing a dominant all-round performance that reinforced India’s supremacy in the T20 format.