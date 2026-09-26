India seal men’s kabaddi gold after second-half comeback against Iran

India staged a strong second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and win the gold medal in the men’s kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, September 26.

The defending champions faced a stiff challenge from Iran in the opening half and went into the break trailing 17-18. India, however, returned after half-time with greater intensity and quickly turned the contest in their favour.

Sumit and Arjun Deshwal played important roles in India’s comeback as the team improved its attacking and defensive efforts in the second half. Iran struggled to contain India’s renewed pressure as the defending champions steadily extended their lead.

India maintained control through the closing stages and denied Iran an opportunity to mount a late fightback. The Indian team eventually sealed a 40-34 victory to retain the men’s kabaddi gold at the Asian Games.