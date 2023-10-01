The Indian men's badminton team achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching their maiden silver medal at the Asian Games 2023. In a thrilling final showdown, they narrowly fell short against a formidable Chinese team, ultimately losing 3-2.

This historic achievement marks only the second silver medal for India in the history of the Asian Games, with the first being PV Sindhu's remarkable singles silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. India's previous successes in the men's team event had been three bronze medals.

The Indian contingent showcased incredible prowess throughout the tournament, with notable performances by Lakshya Sen and the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. They secured a promising 2-0 lead in the men's team badminton gold medal match, sending waves of excitement through Indian fans.

However, the Chinese team mounted a spirited comeback. Li Shifeng delivered an impressive performance, defeating former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in straight games. Meanwhile, Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi displayed exceptional skills as they swiftly overcame the Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek, leveling the tie at 2-2.

In the climactic decider, Weng Hongyang emerged as the hero for China, claiming victory with a commanding scoreline of 21-12, 21-4 against Mithun Manjunathan. With this win, China successfully defended their title, securing gold in men's team badminton.